Mother grieves for son's murder after suspected killer on the run: 'Think about what you did'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been nearly three months since Jahmar Sampson lost his life as a result of a double shooting in northeast Houston.

His suspected killer, Roberto Madrigal, is still on the run, and Sampson's mom had tough words for him in an interview with ABC13 this evening.

"I want you to think about what you did," Rhonda Bailey said. "I want to give you life in prison so you can think about everything you've done."

It was on Dec. 27 when Sampson and Rafael Smith were shot at a business in the 15000 block of Lee Drive during an altercation.

Smith is still recovering, but Sampson lost his life on Jan. 3.

Bailey told ABC13 in late January that she didn't feel like the Houston Police Department was doing enough in the investigation.

She told ABC13 that it continues to be an issue.

"If I text the officer, he doesn't respond," she said. "I leave voice messages and don't get responses."

That being said, there was finally a glimmer of hope this week for Bailey in her quest for justice.

Crime Stoppers announced they are offering a $5,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of Madrigal.

Bailey doesn't think that would have happened without all of the calls and texts she's made to police since her son's murder, and she hopes her persistence serves as a model for parents in similar situations.

"Maybe these parents in these other cases ought to do what I'm doing," she said. "Constantly put it in their minds that somebody loved this person."

You can call HPD's Homicide Division, as well as Crime Stoppers, at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information on the whereabouts of Madrigal.

