2 teenagers shot at north Houston park on Casa Grande Drive, no suspect description, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for who shot two teenage boys in north Houston on Friday night.

Police said they responded to reports of two people shot at 23 Casa Grande Drive at about 10:08 p.m.

A 16-year-old and an 18 or 19-year-old were hanging out in a park behind apartments when they heard gunshots before being hit, HPD Lt. R. Willkens said.

At the scene, police reported finding shell casing and video of the boys walking to the park, but the shooting was not recorded.

Investigators are looking for more video or any witnesses.

Police say they don't have a description of the shooter.

The 16-year-old was shot in the upper body, police said he is OK but in bad condition. The 18 or 19-year-old was shot in the leg and is expected to be OK.