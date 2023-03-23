Driver killed after car stalled in moving lane of traffic on South Beltway and US-90A, officials say

A driver was hit and killed after the person's car stalled on the South Sam Houston Parkway eastbound at US-90A on Wednesday night.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was hit and killed after the person's car stalled on the South Sam Houston Parkway eastbound at US-90A on Wednesday night.

At about 9:20 p.m., a silver Altima stalled out in a moving lane of traffic was hit by the driver of a dually pickup truck that was coming over the incline, said Harris County Constable Precinct 7.

The Altima's driver, who was still inside the vehicle, died.

Authorities planned to do a field sobriety test to determine if the truck's driver was intoxicated.

According to Houston TranStar, "For every minute a motorist has stopped on a freeway, the risk of being seriously injured or killed increases dramatically, and the chance of a secondary crash increases by nearly 3%."

Last year, ABC13 spoke to officials with the Tow and Go Program, managed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council.

If you're in a situation when you can move your vehicle, officials advise you pull over to a right shoulder.

They also say that if your car is stalled, turn on your hazard lights, lock your doors and keep your seat belt on.

The Tow and Go Program serves most highways in Harris County. You can call them for help and a free tow at 713-881-3333.

If you find yourself on a Harris County Toll Road, the toll road authority has the Motorist Assistance Program, which also provides free assistance. You can cell them at 281-584-7500.