70% of Texas teachers are considering quitting their jobs, survey finds

Many teachers saying they feel burned out from pandemic-related stress, political pressure from state lawmakers, less support from parents and financial burdens.

The Texas State Teachers Association put out an alarming survey concerning teachers across the state. It comes amid a country-wide teacher shortage.

The survey says the majority of teachers in Texas -- 70% -- were seriously considering quitting teaching in 2022.

That's the highest percentage ever recorded in the teacher moonlighting and morale survey, which has been tracking Texas teachers' concerns for more than 40 years.

In 2018, the last time the survey was conducted, 53% of teachers said they were considering quitting.

In total, 688 teachers were surveyed.

The survey found that the average salary for a teacher who has been teaching for 16 years is $59,000 in Texas, which is $7,000 lower than the national average.

This comes at a time when the state is already facing a massive teacher shortage, like much of the country.

Earlier this year, Gov. Greg Abbott convened a task force within the Texas Education Agency to study the shortage problem and come up with solutions.

Texas State Teachers Association spokesperson Clay Robinson said following the Uvalde mass shooting, teachers are worried about their safety and want gun reform.

"The last school year ended horrifically in gun violence with the shooting in Uvalde. The governor has refused to talk about gun reform. That's very important to teachers," Robinson said. "You add all of those factors together, and their stress level has just reached the point where they say, 'You know, I don't get paid enough to begin with. I love teaching, but I can no longer afford to do this.'"

Besides a low salary, a separate study found that Texas teachers, on average, receive some of the worst retirement benefits.

Robinson said moving forward, the next time state lawmakers meet, they are going into the legislative session with a large budget surplus, and they can support teachers by using that to substantially raise teacher pay.

