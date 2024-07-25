VP Kamala Harris addresses teachers' union in Houston: 'I thank you for your service to our nation'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All eyes were on Houston on Thursday as Vice President Kamala Harris addressed hundreds of teachers, school staff, and higher education workers. It was her first trip to Texas since President Joe Biden announced he would no longer seek reelection and endorsed Harris.

Harris arrived on Wednesday - a surprise early visit to Houston. She was welcomed by Mayor John Whitmire and other city and county officials. The White House said this is her second Texas stop this month after a keynote in Dallas.

Harris spent the day getting briefed on Hurricane Beryl's recovery efforts, with a visit to Houston's Office of Emergency Management. There, she also met with police and other emergency responders.

Mayor John Whitmire, who welcomed VP Kamala Harris when she touched down in Houston, said he "looks forward to working with her over the next eight years."

There has been a lot of finger-pointing as state, federal, and local officials clash over the response to Beryl.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was out of the country when the storm hit. At one point, Biden said he was trying to contact Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, who Abbott put in charge.

Whitmire thanked Harris for her "partnership and encouragement" on Wednesday but issued a statement saying he hasn't endorsed her yet since she hasn't officially received the nomination.

He added that he "looks forward to working with her over the next eight years."

The vice president spoke at the American Federation of Teachers' convention Thursday morning at the George R. Brown Convention Center, thanking them "for your service to our nation."

"From the public service workers and higher education faculty to the school bus drivers and the custodians, to the school nurses and our teachers - you all do God's work educating our children," she continued. "And I thank you for that. I thank you also for your support over the years and for being the first union to endorse me."

The 3,500 AFT delegates threw their support behind Harris almost immediately after Biden chose not to seek reelection. The AFT is the nation's largest teacher's union.

Harris went on to thank one of her former teachers, saying, "It's because of Mrs. Wilson and so many teachers like her that I stand before you as vice president of the United States of America and that I am running to become president of the United States of America."

"The American people have a great choice in Kamala Harris for president," AFT President Randi Weingarten told ABC13. "We need to stand together on behalf of democracy, human rights, and economic rights for working people."

In the background of this convention was the underlying conversation about the state's takeover of Houston ISD and how teachers say it impacted their ability to speak up.

"I don't want to be reading out of a script. I've got tons of experience. I know what works for kids and what works for one group doesn't always work for another group. And that sort of professionalism that you trust me to do the right thing for our kids - that does not exist at HISD," former HISD teacher Miria Benzo said.

This group of teachers said Harris' pro-union, pro-public school views earned their votes, and they believe a lot of other Houston voters as well.

"VP Harris represents so many different cultures and so many different demographics in one person. She is going to invigorate the people the people of color, the Black people, the Indian people, the South Asian people, the Asian people, the women, the immigrants. Everyone is excited to see someone fresh and someone new," HISD physics teacher Minhdan Tran said.

