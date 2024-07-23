The American Federation of Teachers has already endorsed Harris for president.

VP Kamala Harris to keynote American Federation of Teachers conference in Houston on Thursday

The nation's largest teacher's union endorsed Kamala Harris for President during its national convention in Houston.

The nation's largest teacher's union endorsed Kamala Harris for President during its national convention in Houston.

The nation's largest teacher's union endorsed Kamala Harris for President during its national convention in Houston.

The nation's largest teacher's union endorsed Kamala Harris for President during its national convention in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Houston, days after taking over the Democratic bid for the White House, in a campaign appearance for the nation's largest teachers' union.

ABC13's Tom Abrahams confirmed Harris' appearance as the keynote speaker on Thursday at the American Federation of Teachers' convention, which got underway Monday. The White House said this is her second Texas stop this month after a keynote in Dallas.

The video above is from a previous report on July 23, 2024.

Harris was last in Houston for a Congressional Hispanic Caucus event last November.

The AFT's 3,500 delegates already threw their support behind the California Democrat almost immediately after Pres. Joe Biden chose not to seek reelection.

"The American people have a great choice in Kamala Harris for President," AFT President Randi Weingarten told ABC13. "We need to stand together on behalf of democracy, human rights, and economic rights for working people."

Harris' appearance in the city home to the state's largest school district comes amid the ongoing legislative fight over education funding. Houston ISD is entering the second full school year under the Texas Education Agency takeover.

The previous Trump White House backed school choice, a controversial policy that critics believe will strip away public education. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott continues to make it a legislative priority heading into the next Texas Legislature session.

For her part, according to the White House, Harris' appearance is part of an ongoing campaign in support of workers and unions.

SEE MORE: Labor unions start to unify behind Kamala Harris. Here's why.