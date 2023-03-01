Only on 13: Private school's former teacher charged with child sex abuse nearly 2 decades later

Only ABC13 speaks with the woman whose sexual assault allegations against her former teacher from nearly two decades ago has led to the arrest of who she calls a "predator."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former teacher at one of Houston's most prestigious private schools has been charged with four counts of sexual assault of a child.

Steven Wolfe was employed at The Emery/Weiner School for several years until he was fired in 2006.

Although no reason was given for the termination by the school, Emily Evans believes it was because he sexually abused her while she was a high school student there.

"What he took from me was so much more than anything that could be put into words," Evans told ABC13 via Facetime from her current home in Australia.

Eyewitness News sat down in the Evans' home with Emily's parents as news of Wolfe's arrest began filtering through the community.

"It explains a lot of what Emily was going through," her mother, Vikki Evans, said, recalling her daughter's difficult high school years. Emily Evans said although her close friends and the school knew about the alleged abuse, she never told her parents.

"He took everything from me. He took my years, he took my power, he took my life, and this makes me feel like I have a little bit of that power back," Emily Evans said.

ABC13 spoke to several alumni of The Emery/Wiener school who corroborated Emily Evans' story. They also told ABC13 that efforts were made to report the situation to the school. However, being teenagers at the time, the alumni said they were not equipped to push through the allegations to law enforcement.

The Emery/Weiner School sent the following statement:

"Steven Wolfe was employed by The Emery/Weiner School nearly two decades ago. His employment was terminated in 2006. In 2020, in response to new information regarding this former employee, the school conducted an investigation, and we also cooperated fully with the Houston Police Department's subsequent investigation.

The allegations are deplorable and are contrary to the written policies of The Emery/Weiner School. They are contrary to our mission and values as a school and as a community to be vigilant in safeguarding the emotional and physical well-being of all students. Our hearts ache for any student who was negatively impacted."

Wolfe's defense attorney Derek Hollingsworth also released a statement:

"Dr. Wolfe is innocent of these charges. The allegations are almost 20 years old and are being pushed by an adult complainant who has hired a personal injury lawyer to pursue civil litigation. Dr. Wolfe spent the past 20 years in the field of education without any incident whatsoever. He's a well-respected and upstanding member of our community, and these allegations are untrue."

Evans and her parents said they are not surprised by the dismissive reactions, but they are disappointed in the school's response, given how much time they have spent there.

"I loved Emery/Weiner," Vikki Evans said. "I was on the school board for six years. I raised money to create the school, and I'm a big community leader, and it's heartbreaking to me."

ABC13 has spoken to at least one school board member who resigned over disagreements on how the school handled these renewed allegations in 2020.

"We had no idea it was going to lead to what it led to, but I couldn't be happier to get him off the streets, not teaching other students," Vikki Evans said. "As Emily's prosecutors and lawyers said to her, people like Steve Wolfe don't change."

Emily Evans struggled so much during high school that her parents eventually sent her to a therapeutic boarding high school in Utah. She never spoke out about what happened until she saw other women share their stories during the MeToo movement.

In 2020, Emily told her parents and posted on Facebook about what she said happened, and that's what spurred the renewed police investigation. Wolfe was charged last week.

"There are girls out there. I just don't ever want this to happen again, and if I can just get one predator off the streets, if I have the power to do that, then I feel like that's what you have to do," Emily Evans said. "If I have to go to trial, I will do what I have to do."

