CenterPoint insists around-the-clock work as Spring senior apartment resident sweat without power

Eyewitness News is looking for answers on behalf of senior residents at Augusta Woods apartments in Spring after a storm-related power outage

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A senior living apartment complex with no backup power left vulnerable residents to struggle with extreme heat during the day and total darkness at night.

Wednesday's severe weather knocked power out, and residents reached out to Action 13 when they couldn't get information from apartment managers or CenterPoint Energy.

Several residents described the conditions at Augusta Woods in Spring as horrible ever since Wednesday night's severe weather left their complex without power.

SEE ALSO: Houston areas may not see power restored until Sunday: CenterPoint

"I believe it flickered, and then it went. It just- no lights," Didi Bradford told ABC13 on Friday.

That also meant no air. It created dangerous conditions for anyone, especially for this community of adults 55 years old and up.

"It's really difficult, because she's on the fourth floor and she's 89," Mary Mergenhagen, whose mother-in-law resides at Augusta Woods, said.

The mother-in-law is staying with family until power is restored, but it wasn't easy getting her there.

"During this episode, I had to bring her down the stairs at night with a cell phone light," Mergenhagen said. "There was no generator to provide emergency lighting or anything."

"We have people over 80. We have people who are in wheelchairs. We have people on oxygen, and we didn't see any management until today," Bradford added.

Eyewitness News found was one maintenance worker at the complex who said a generator was on the way. He asked ABC13 to leave the property, and management has not responded to attempts to contact them.

Linesmen with CenterPoint were working on the lines nearby.

A spokesperson said they are making progress.

"We've had our crews working around the clock, rotating in and out, to continue this restoration. By the end of the day (Friday), we will have the majority of those out back on," Alyssia Oshodi, of CenterPoint Energy, said.

The fire department also went door to door checking on residents who couldn't make it down without the elevator, or who had nowhere else to go.

"I have no plan. I have to deal with it," Bradford said.

RELATED: Formerly-homeless mother out hundreds of dollars in groceries after Wednesday storms cut power

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.