Homeowner raises concerns after dangling utility line resolved since Hurricane Beryl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A dangling utility line that concerned central northwest Houston neighbors for weeks was fixed after Action 13 got involved.

Kim Unerfusser has stared at her notes on what's been hanging low in her backyard for weeks. Dates and times she looked at reflected on the messages tied to them.

"I would tell them to fix their lines," Unerfusser said. "Get busy and get this stuff fixed so that people don't have these hazards."

Two months ago, Unerfusser said Hurricane Beryl caused a utility line to drop. A concern for at least a half dozen homeowners have dealt with since July.

Unerfusser believed it belonged to Comcast.

"They did come to the house on one report saying we didn't have service in the house," Unefusser recalled. "They needed to call a hardware person to come and raise the lines. That has never happened."

Nothing happened for three weeks, but that changed on Friday.

ABC13 contacted Comcast. Crews not only went to Unerfusser's home, they took down the line.

A spokesperson told ABC13 that the line doesn't belong to Comcast. It made repairs in the neighborhood at the end of July.

However, their crews took care of the lower line on Friday. Nearly two months after the storm rolled through, Unerfusser can't wait to stop staring at her utility line notes.

"It would be wonderful," Unerfusser said. "I mean, it should've already been done, and it's a shame we have to get the news station involved in this to get some results."

If you have a downed utility line on your property, the city of Houston says to first contact service providers. If they can't figure out who the line belongs to, then you can call the city's utility regulation department.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.