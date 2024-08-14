Action 13 gets answers for NE Harris Co. neighbors plagued by leaning trees since Beryl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite concerns from neighbors and school leaders, it was when Action 13 got involved that leaning trees blocking a roadway would be removed.

The large debris piles aren't the only clue Hurricane Beryl blew through a northeast Harris County neighborhood. Tall trucks showcase the other sign strong winds impacted this road as they brushed leaning trees going down the street.

"It could kill somebody, honestly. It really could," Meghan Kolacmy said. "That's a big tree."

Kolacmy has been trying to remove the trees for a month before her kids get hurt.

"It looks like it's nice and fun to climb, right? But the fact of the matter is it might come down if they try to get on it," Kolacmy explained.

She contacted 311 four times about the two trees in the county's right-of-way that are leaning across the road, but her calls weren't returned.

"Not an email, a voicemail, anything," Kolacmy said.

She's not alone.

Sheldon Independent School District officials told ABC13 they also contacted the county two times because its buses couldn't safely go down the street.

"I see my neighbor pushing her daughter in a wheelchair down the street, and it hurt my 'mom heart,'" Kolacmy said. "That's unacceptable. I felt like I had to do something."

The street is in Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia's district. ABC13 contacted his office.

A spokesperson said they aren't sure why removing the trees has taken a month, but they've prioritized this and plan to have the trees cut down on Thursday.

Garcia's office said if you call 311 and get nowhere, you're urged to contact the commissioner's office directly.

"It's frustrating, too," Kolacmy said. "As someone who pays their taxes, and my husband's worked since he was 16 years old - it's frustrating that it's falling on deaf ears."

