CenterPoint cleans overgrown lot after neighbor contacts 13 Investigates

The CenterPoint-owned lot next to a Houston man was overrun with weeds, until he contacted ABC13.

The CenterPoint-owned lot next to a Houston man was overrun with weeds, until he contacted ABC13.

The CenterPoint-owned lot next to a Houston man was overrun with weeds, until he contacted ABC13.

The CenterPoint-owned lot next to a Houston man was overrun with weeds, until he contacted ABC13.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Waist-high weeds overran the property next to Lynn Juravich, and the sidewalk in front of his neighbor's lot was nearly impassable.

"If you like snakes and rats and possums, you'd be in heaven, but I don't. It's not very fun," Juravich said.

He said he used to mow his neighbor's lot, but he said after a fence went up around it about six months ago, he was no longer able to take care of it and the property owner wasn't mowing it either.

County records show CenterPoint owns the property next to Juravich on Wycliffe Drive in northwest Houston.

13 Investigators contacted CenterPoint to ask about maintenance at the property, and within a week, the lot transformed.

"They came and mowed and mulched everything," Juravich said. "People can walk their babies in strollers here now. People can walk their animals."

Juravich said CenterPoint trimmed the property next to him, and the staff knocked on his door and apologized.

"Two executives from CenterPoint, like the supervisors of the area or something, came by and said, 'We're gonna start stopping by every five weeks," Juravich said. "That was great."

13 Investigates found the yard next to Juravich wasn't the only unkempt property owned by CenterPoint.

Weeds were taking over a CenterPoint lot at Fondren Road and West Orem Drive in southwest Houston, but after we alerted the company to it, they went out and mowed that property, too.

"Now that we have been made aware of these two properties and this concern, both properties are now on our regular maintenance schedule," CenterPoint spokesperson Michelle Hundley said.

Juravich said he's happy with CenterPoint's response.

"Everybody says, 'How did you get it mowed?' I said, 'I called ABC,'" he said.

For updates on this story, follow Kevin Ozebek on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact 13 Investigates

If you have a problem you want to tip us off to or something you think we should look into, we'd love to hear from you. Send a tip below. If you don't have a photo or document to include, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)