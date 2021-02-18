winter storm

Houston freeway becomes personal ski slope in viral video

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While a lot of Houstonians sought shelter from the snow and freezing temperatures of Monday's rare snowfall event, a group of guys took advantage of an icy and near-empty Interstate 10 freeway to ski.

A video is going viral of Travis McGullam being pulled by a truck while skis were strapped to his feet.

McGullam told Eyewitness News he and his roommates were bored after they lost power the night before due to the winter storm. So, the Houston native and avid skier figured he would break out his unused skis and put them to work.

In the video, which you can see above, along with an interview with McGullam, vehicles pass the daredevil, though, a couple of lanes separated them.

At one point, a semi rolls into frame.

During his interview, McGullam said he would do this again once the next winter storm hits our area. And in terms of whether he believed it was dangerous, he said he's gone down hills that are considered more dangerous. There weren't any trees around, he added.

Editor's note: It goes without saying. Don't try this.

SEE ALSO: How to survive power outages in the winter
EMBED More News Videos

When a winter storm approaches, AccuWeather recommends preparing an emergency kit in case of a power outage.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonicewinter stormviral videowinterskiingfreewaywinter weatherviralcaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER STORM
Boombox Taco Truck feeds 800 families without power or water
Winter storm tragedies leave 2 families with little to nothing
What happens if you drink water, but you didn't boil it?
If your pipes burst, here's what to do next
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Significant progress' could be made overnight, ERCOT says
Icy roads possible overnight with another freeze
More than 110 icy spots reported on Houston-area roadways
Boombox Taco Truck feeds 800 families without power or water
Winter storm tragedies leave 2 families with little to nothing
If your pipes burst, here's what to do next
CenterPoint Energy urges customers to conserve power
Show More
Boil orders in effect for much of the Houston area
Here's where you can go if you need to get warm
What happens if you drink water, but you didn't boil it?
Desperation sets in as Texas power and water issues continue
Gov. Abbott gives no timetable for full power restoration
More TOP STORIES News