power outage

How to survive power outages in the winter

Your home can be your personal sanctuary during the bitter cold, but when the power goes out, you may need to take matters into your own hands.

When a winter storm approaches, AccuWeather recommends preparing an emergency kit well ahead of time.

Power outage essentials include flashlights, batteries, a radio, and a three-day supply of water and non-perishable foods, like granola bars.

Before the power goes out, set your refrigerator to the coldest setting and keep the door closed as much as possible to preserve food longer.

Safety essentials for ice storms

EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you need to stock up on before an ice storm, according to AccuWeather.



In a power outage, water pipes become more susceptible to freezing. Keep a small stream of water running to combat this.

If possible, have a backup power source, like a generator, for power-dependent medical devices. Never operate a generator inside or near windows, as they release very harmful carbon monoxide fumes.

Finally, always keep your gas tank at least half full.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherwinter stormpower outagewinter weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWER OUTAGE
Galveston Island crippled by outages during winter storm
Boil orders in effect for much of the Houston area
What we know about Texas power outages Wednesday
ERCOT directs utilities to restore power to 600,000 customers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Watch ABC13 Eyewitness News live streaming online
ERCOT directs utilities to restore power to 600,000 customers
Boil orders in effect for much of the Houston area
More than 160 icy spots reported on Houston-area roadways
Freezing rain continues to fall across Southeast Texas
What we know about Texas power outages Wednesday
Galveston Island crippled by outages during winter storm
Show More
What you need to know about boil water notices
Here's where you can go if you need to get warm
'We're in it alone' Millions of Texans left feeling desperate
Power lines blown from poles as electricity is restored
Gov. Greg Abbott calls on ERCOT leadership to resign
More TOP STORIES News