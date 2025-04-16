Driver hospitalized after rear-ending HISD bus on SW Freeway at Buffalo Speedway, district says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a driver of a vehicle rear-ended a Houston Independent School District bus in southwest Houston on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on the Southwest Freeway at Buffalo Speedway.

An HISD spokesperson said that there were six students on board the bus from Lanier Middle School and Lamar High School. The students are expected to be OK, and another bus will transport them home safely, according to HISD. The district says the driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital.

According to the district, the bus was rear-ended by an unlicensed driver who received multiple citations.

HISD Police Department will take the lead on the investigation, and the Houston Fire Department was also at the scene.