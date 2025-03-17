Fort Bend ISD school bus involved in crash during field trip in downtown Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend ISD school bus was involved in a crash while on its way to a field trip to Daikin Park in downtown Houston, according to authorities.

Houston police told Eyewitness News a red SUV rear-ended the school bus at about 10 a.m. on Rusk Street.

The Houston Fire Department said 47 people, including adults and fifth graders, were aboard the school bus during the crash on Monday.

According to Fort Bend ISD, there were no severe injuries, but nine students were taken to Texas Children's Hospital as a precaution.

The district said a replacement bus was dispatched to the location to return students to campus.

"We want parents to know their kids are safe, and it was a minor accident," HFD Public Information Officer Sedrick Robinette told ABC13.