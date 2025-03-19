Intoxicated, near-naked suspect arrested after allegedly rear-ending school bus, and beating man

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is recovering after he was attacked while working his landscaping job in downtown Houston.

According to authorities, the suspect had already hit a bus full of students before beating down the victim, Ramon Bautista.

Bautista never considered his job dangerous, but that all changed on Monday.

A man Houston police identify as Dalton Draeger can be seen on video beating Bautista mercilessly.

Draeger's actions allegedly came right after he derailed a Fort Bend ISD field trip to Daikin Park. HPD said he rear-ended a bus full of 47 people, most of them fifth graders.

Nine people were taken to the hospital, but fortunately, nobody was seriously injured.

Bautista said he was happy to escape with his life, but the attack put him out of work.

He suffered scrapes, head bruising, and a broken hand that required surgery.

Bautista worries, beyond recovery, how his bills are going to get paid.

The only silver lining here is Draeger being behind bars and charged for his alleged crimes.

Bautista said Draeger was only wearing underwear when he identified him in a lineup.

According to court records, the 30-year-old suspect was found to be intoxicated and disrobed before running from the scene.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.