New video allegedly shows woman being shot by FBI agent in south Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI was back out in south Houston Friday, piecing together what they say happened when an agent shot a woman with a machete on Thursday afternoon.

A source briefed on the situation told ABC News the FBI was in the area to check for potentially unaccompanied undocumented children when this situation unfolded.

On Friday, the FBI wasn't saying anything about the shooting and instead continued to refer us to their day-old news release.

Officials say an FBI agent shot at a woman who was reportedly threatening him.

In surveillance video obtained by a nearby neighbor, several gun shots can be heard as a woman is accused of threatening an FBI agent with a machete in south Houston. Eyewitness News has paused the video because moments after the gun shots, the woman is seen falling to the ground.

Her identity has not been released, but we're told she frequents the Del Papa Store on East Anderson Street with her machete in hand.

"A lady got shot there because she had a machete and ran up to the car, and that's pretty much it," son of store owner, Amos Kahn, said.

Kahn's dad owns the Del Papa store and shared surveillance video with ABC13 of a woman buying alcohol on Thursday afternoon. He and other people who saw her at the store tell ABC13 it's the same woman who was ultimately shot by an agent.

Kahn says she had a machete at the store while buying a Four Loko.

"If I had to say, this big was the blade, and the handle was this big. So, roughly two and a half feet to three feet," said Kahn.

Eyewitness News was told the woman shot by one of the FBI's agents is recovering at the hospital, while the FBI investigates how and why this happened.

The FBI isn't being clear on why they were in the area to begin only saying in their statement Thursday that they were conducting authorized law enforcement activity when the woman armed with a machete threatened the agent.

