Suspect accused of evading from law enforcement in crash on I-45 North Freeway, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a suspect was accused of leading deputies on a chase in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Deputies say the crash happened in the 4300 block of the southbound lanes of the North Freeway on Saturday morning.

According to preliminary information, authorities say that the suspect was actively evading law enforcement.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as emergency crews work to clear the scene and conduct an investigation.

Details are still limited on what led up to the pursuit.