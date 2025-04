21 people injured after motorcycle crash in Forth Worth, fire officials say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTRK) -- Twenty-one people are injured after a major crash involving several motorcycles on Friday night.

Firefighters say the bikers were riding on Interstate-35W when one blew a tire, triggering a chain-reaction crash.

Fire officials say four people are in critical condition, and seven others also went to the hospital.

Firefighters also say several motorcycles caught on fire as a result of the crash.