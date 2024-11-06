Harris County's district attorney race heats up between Sean Teare and Dan Simons

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- In the race to determine the next district attorney in Harris County, the showdown between Democrat Sean Teare and Republican Dan Simons is on.

In the March 5 primary, Teare defeated two-time incumbent DA and his former boss, Kim Ogg, by a nearly 50% margin. He served as the DA's office prosecutor for 11 years and was Ogg's lead prosecutor in the DA's Vehicular Crimes Division from 2017 to 2023.

Meanwhile, Simons worked as a Harris County prosecutor and served as an assistant district attorney under former Harris County District Attorney Mike Anderson in 2013.

The winner will take office in January, and will replace current district attorney Kim Ogg after eight years.