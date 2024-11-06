Live election results maps show how Texas votes in Presidential and Congressional races

On Nov. 5, 2024, Texas voters will choose not just their next president and vice president, but representatives in Congress and many more officials.

President and Vice President

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are running on the Democratic ticket, while former president Donald Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance are running on the Republican ticket.

Texas Senator

It has been projected that the incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz will win the seat for Texas in the United States Senate, beating out challenger Colin Allred. This would be Cruz's third six-year term in the Senate.

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.