How to watch ABC News live coverage of 2024 election results

ABC News will report the key results as they come in on election night.

On Election Day, voters around the country will eagerly wait to hear if former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris comes out on top in the race for the White House.

ABC News will have full coverage of the presidential election results and many other key down-ballot races on Election Day and the days afterward as votes continue to get counted.

Here's what to know about how to get the latest election results:

How to watch or live stream election coverage and results

ABC News will broadcast and publish election results as they come in. Coverage will air live on the ABC television network and on the 24/7 streaming channel ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

Viewers can also stream coverage through the ABC News app for smartphones and connected TV devices as well as on ABCNews.com.

ABC News Digital and 538 will have comprehensive coverage on Election Day, including a live blog with up-to-the-minute analysis and reporting from the field, as well as highlights of notable races and voting trends. You can also get the latest results on the presidential, Senate, House and gubernatorial races on ABCNews.com and on the ABC News mobile app.

What time does ABC News' live coverage start on Election Day?

ABC News Live will begin Election Day coverage at 8 a.m. ET. In addition to ABC News Live coverage during the day, ABC network coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET when polls close in several states. Coverage will continue through the evening and into early Wednesday morning.

"World News Tonight" anchor and managing editor David Muir will lead the coverage. He will be joined by "World News Tonight" Sunday anchor and ABC News Live "Prime" anchor Linsey Davis, chief global affairs correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz, chief Washington correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce, senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, senior national correspondent Terry Moran and Washington, D.C., bureau chief and vice president Rick Klein.

Chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, correspondent and senior investigative reporter Aaron Katersky, chief legal analyst Dan Abrams and U.S. Supreme Court contributor Kate Shaw will comprise the "Ballot Watch" desk, led by the ABC News investigative unit, monitoring all storylines related to election integrity.

Additionally, there will be correspondents in all seven battleground states, plus reporters in others.

What time do polls close across the country?

The polls close at 6 p.m. ET in:

parts of Indiana (ET)

parts of Kentucky (ET)

The polls close at 7 p.m. ET in:

parts of Florida (ET)

Georgia

parts of Indiana (CT)

parts of Kentucky (CT)

parts of New Hampshire

South Carolina

Virginia

Vermont

The polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET in:

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

The polls close at 8 p.m. ET in:

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

parts of Florida (CT)

Illinois

parts of Kansas (CT)

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

parts of Michigan (ET)

Mississippi

Missouri

parts of New Hampshire

New Jersey

parts of North Dakota (CT)

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

parts of South Dakota (CT)

Tennessee

parts of Texas (CT)

Washington, D.C.

The polls close at 8:30 p.m. ET in:

Arkansas

The polls close at 9 p.m. ET in:

Arizona

Colorado

Iowa

part of Kansas (MT)

Louisiana

part of Michigan (CT)

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Mexico

New York

part of North Dakota (MT)

part of South Dakota (MT)

part of Texas (MT)

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The polls close at 10 p.m. ET in:

part of Idaho (MT)

Montana

Nevada

part of Oregon (MT)

Utah

The polls close at 11 p.m. ET in:

California

part of Idaho (PT)

part of Oregon (PT)

Washington

The polls close at 12 a.m. ET in:

part of Alaska (AT)

Hawaii

The polls close at 1 a.m. ET in:

Alaska (HT)

When will we know the results of the presidential election?

Election Day doesn't mean its the day we will get final election results.

So when will we know the winner this year? That depends on two things: how close the election is and how quickly states count their ballots.

The trick is, each state is different: Some count quickly because of laws that speed up the process or a low rate of mail-in voting; others count slowly because they don't have such laws, but do have a lot of mail-in ballots.

