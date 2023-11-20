Couple and their 2 dogs lose their Atascocita home to fire days from Thanksgiving

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators believe a lightning strike may be the cause of a devastating house fire in northeast Harris County just two days before Thanksgiving.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office posted on Facebook about the fire around 1 p.m., urging residents to avoid the area in the 16800 block of Fowler Pines Drive.

Investigators said the homeowners and neighbors were evacuated as firefighters battled the flames.

The Atascocita Fire Department, who assisted Pct. 4, said the fire started at 12:48 p.m. in the garage area shortly after neighbors reported hearing a loud lightning strike.

Vincent Rodriguez, with the fire department, said firefighters rescued the homeowners' two dogs "just in time."

Rodriguez told Eyewitness News that the dogs were given oxygen and were OK.

The fire department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a video of crews taming the smoke and large flames, adding that no injuries were reported.

SkyEye was above the home, capturing the aftermath of the blaze. ABC13 footage shows the structure of the home covered in soot.

Firefighters said the home was completely destroyed after being engulfed by the flames. Although neighbors reported a lightning strike, investigators are still working to confirm the cause of the fire.

