Houston high school football 2022: North Shore Mustangs and Paetow's David Hicks dominate week 1

ABC13 breaks down the top teams, performers and upset wins from the opening weekend of high school football in southeast Texas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Every Monday, ABC13 breaks down the top team, top performer, and a big statement win from the high school weekend.

Watch the conversation with anchor Jonathan Bruce and high school football guru Joe Gleason in the video above.

Top Team: No. 1 North Shore. The defending 6A champion Mustangs could probably take this honor nearly every week, having won three of the last four Texas state championships.

But Thursday's game against The Woodlands was particularly noteworthy, with North Shore taking on a Highlanders team ranked No. 6 in the area by the Houston Chronicle.

They were led by star four-star QB recruit Mabry Matteaur. This one got out of hand early as the Mustangs opened a 28-7 first quarter lead and never looked back.

Top Performer: Paetow defense tackle David Hicks. The Allen High School transfer and five-star recruit showed why he's the top-ranked prospect in Texas with seven tackles, three-and-a-half sacks, one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery in Paetow's 14-3 season-opening win over Conroe.

Take a look at Hicks's hit at the 3:33 mark of the video for proof!

Hicks also caught a decisive touchdown pass late in the game.

We'll see a lot of Hicks in opposing backfields this season and a bevy of big-time college coaches on the sidelines looking to sign him.

Statement Win: Hitchcock Bulldogs. The program rolled over Refugio 49-12 in a surprising victory over the No. 3 Bobcats.

It was a 3A school beating a 2A school, but considering Refugio's lofty history and preseason ranking, it's a deserving shoutout and a statement win for Coach Craig Smith's bunch.

