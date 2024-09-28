Elsik football team beats Hastings in Southwest Classic for first time since 2015

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When your rival is your next door neighbor, the game just means a little bit more.
The Alief community turned out for the 47th Annual Southwest Classic football game between Alief Elsik and Alief Hastings and were entertained with a great game that ended with Elsik victorious 33-21. It was the first win for Elsik over Hastings since 2015.
Hastings jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Jaiden Douglas took it in from 23 yards out. The Rams tied it at 7 when quarterback Kaden Mendenhall connected with Dajon Patterson. Elsik upped the lead to 13-6 when "Mr. Everything" Reilarean Phillips scored on a short touchdown run.
Elsik led 20-14 in the 3rd until senior Syncere Neally broke free for a touchdown, giving the Bears a 21-20 lead. Rams retook the lead 26-21 in the 4th quarter when Mendenhall connected with Shawn Ward on a 31-yard pass and later Phillips would score again to give Elsik a 33-21 lead.
The Rams' defense gave Elsik their first win of the season.