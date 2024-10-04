Willis HS students disciplined for using belts to hit opponents after victory in football game

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- How one high school football team celebrated a recent win has some calling foul.

Following their 77-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians at last Friday's game, some members of the Willis Wildkats are seen on video slightly smacking the backsides of Indians players with belts.

It's part of a viral TikTok challenge, but some say it crossed a line.

"They think it's all a little joke, but nope. I think that's pretty dumb," Travis Allen said.

"I'm pretty sure they didn't have any bad intentions behind it, but that can potentially be an issue," Roshonda said.

Others don't see the harm.

"I played soccer and basketball throughout my whole life, so to me, it's like good sportsmanship. Come back next time and play a little bit harder," Bobby Soto said.

"Just kids being kids. We did it too," Richard Burke said.

Nevertheless, Willis ISD said the students involved won't be allowed to take part in the first half of Friday's game and will have to perform community service.

The district also said it's in touch with the University Interscholastic League.

Willis ISD released the following statement:

"We are deeply disappointed by the unsportsmanlike conduct displayed by some of our football players following last week's game against Cleveland. This behavior does not reflect the values of our district, and we are committed to ensuring it does not happen again. We have been in communication with the UIL and have submitted our proposed disciplinary actions for review. While we await their decision on any additional sanctions, the athletes involved have already faced consequences. They will be suspended for the first half of tomorrow's game, required to complete community service, and have undergone disciplinary measures during football practice. We do not condone this behavior, and we are actively taking steps to prevent such incidents in the future. We want to express our deepest regrets to the athletes, coaches, parents, and community of Cleveland ISD."

