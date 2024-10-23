Week 8 of Texas high school football wraps up across Houston area

ABC13 Sports provides the latest recap in Week 8 of high school football in and around the Houston area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Week 8 is complete, and district championships are coming a little bit more into focus in and around the Houston area.

The Willis Wildkats defeated the Conroe Tigers in a 63-7 win. Conroe fell into a second-place tie with The Woodlands at 4-1 in the district.

Willis cornerback Jermaine Bishop Jr. recorded two touchdown receptions, and his fellow running back Terri Lawrence III ran for 131 yards and scored two touchdowns for the game. Quarterback Jack Emerson completed 15-of-21 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns for the game.

Shifting gears, the Atascocita Eagles took down the Kingwood Mustangs 42-41 and remain unbeaten. Atascocita takes on the undefeated North Shore next on the schedule.

Atascocita running back Tory Blaylock has 17 carries, ran for 155 yards, scored two touchdowns, and nodded two receptions.

Meanwhile, Kingwood running back Marquez Davis ran for 201 yards, putting him over 1,000 yards for the season.

The Katy Tigers beat the Jordan Warriors in a 17-7 victory to remain unbeaten. Katy will take on the Paetow Panthers in their next matchup.

More importantly, Katy's defense held Jordan to just 169 yards for the game.

Dickinson Gators dominated over the Brazoswood Buccaneers in a 84-28 win to remain unbeaten.

Dickinson, Clear Springs, and Deer Park are each 4-0 in the district.

The Gators finish the regular season playing both undefeated schools in two of the last three weeks of the season.

Lastly, Pasadena ISD honored longtime Pasadena Citizen reporter Robert Avery by naming the press box in his honor at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Avery made a huge impact, covering athletes of all ages in the Pasadena community. It was an honor well-deserved for him.