Willis Wildkats remain unbeaten with a big win over Conroe Tigers

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Willis Wildkats (8-0, 6-0) scored early and often against their neighbors from the south, Conroe, to remain unbeaten on the season, beating the Tigers 63-7 from a near sold-out crowd at Moorhead Stadium Friday night.

The Wildkats racked up 521 yards of total offense, and 276 of those yards were passing from senior quarterback Jack Emerson.

Emerson came into this season with big shoes to fill after National Player of the Year quarterback DJ Lagway graduated and is now the starter at Florida.

On Friday night, he looked just fine completing 15-20 passes and throwing four touchdowns.

It was the Willis' ground game that got the end-zone party started on just the third play of the game.

Senior Terri Lawrence III burst through the line and ran 54 yards to give the Wildkats a 7-0 lead.

After the defense forced a punt, Emerson connected with the first of two first-quarter touchdown passes to 4-star WR/DB Junior Jermaine Bishop, Jr.

Bishop Jr. holds 17 offers, according to recruiting On3. The schools that have offered this young, talented two-way player include Texas, Texas A &M, Florida, Oklahoma, and USC.

He also had an interception and several tackles on defense.

After Willis led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, Conroe scored on a short touchdown run by SMU commit Dramekco Green to cut into the Willis lead, but that's as close as they would get all night.

Willis scored on plays in all three phases of the game.

Kendrick Evans found the end zone on a blocked punt, and Daylion Robinson had an interception returned for a touchdown, one of three scores for Robinson on the evening.

With the win, Willis improves to 8-0 and will play their final two games of the regular season against Oak Ridge and Grand Oaks.