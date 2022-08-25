ABC13 Game of the Week: Defending state champs, North Shore, face a challenge against The Woodlands

There's more than just a momentum-sparking week one victory on the line when the No.1-ranked North Shore Mustangs meet The Woodlands Highlanders. For two ABC13 anchor and proud alums of those schools, there's BBQ and bragging rights.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Practices upon practices in the spring and summer have led to Thursday night and the first set of high school football games to open the 2022 season.

ABC13's Game of the Week pits two of the area's top six programs, one of which is defending the Texas 6A-D1 state championship.

A showcase of two of the area's best

North Shore QB Kaleb Bailey, left, and The Woodlands' Mabry Matteaur face off in ABC13's Game of the Week on Aug. 25, 2022.

The North Shore High School Mustangs, the Houston Chronicle's top-ranked team in the area, have been that league's standard bearer for three of the last four seasons, with state titles in 2018, 2019, and 2021. Mustangs quarterback Kaleb Bailey was phenomenal in the championship year, which he played just one year removed from eighth grade.

SEE MORE: North Shore defeats Duncanville 17-10 to claim 3rd Texas championship title in 4 years

The Mustangs host a very game team in The Woodlands Highlanders, who enter the season as the Chronicle's No. 6-ranked program in the Houston area.

The Highlanders are led by 6-foot-6 junior QB, Mabry Matteaur, who is a four-star recruit and the recipient of 23 scholarship offers so far. Matteaur threw for 25 touchdowns and ran for 15 more en route to the 13-6A District MVP award. Not bad for someone who played in his first full year as a starter.

The Highlanders finished 2021 with an 8-3 record, with all of their losses against teams that went deep into the playoffs.

Title rematch

While this is just week one, we'd be remiss to let both team's history go unmentioned.

North Shore and The Woodlands met in a 2003 state final.

Former Mustangs star and current North Shore coach, Bobby Reid, powered his team to a 23-7 win to cap off an undefeated season and the program's first state championship.

More than a W on the line. There's BBQ.

Arguably more important than a momentum-sparking victory in Thursday night's game is the wager placed between the schools' proud alums.

Eyewitness News morning anchor Jacob Rascon, who roots for his alma mater The Woodlands, and evening anchor Erik Barajas, who rides for his North Shore team, placed a delicious bet.

The alum whose school loses must buy the winner a BBQ lunch.

Those are high "steaks."

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Galena Park ISD Stadium.

SEE ALSO: ABC13's Jacob Rascon celebrates back-to-school with The Woodlands students