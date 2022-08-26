ABC13 Game of the Week: Shadow Creek and Manvel face off for 1st time

Manvel and Shadow Creek high schools face each other on the gridiron for the first time Friday. Both are in Alvin ISD but have different UIL classifications.

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- They're in the same school district and end of the Greater Houston area, and yet, Shadow Creek and Manvel high schools haven't faced off against each other on the football field.

Until Friday night.

The two football programs heralded for becoming successful recruiting breeding grounds are the featured teams in ABC13's Game of the Week on the first Friday of the 2022 season.

Shadow Creek, two seasons removed from a state championship, is hoping to match the 2019 title season's success. The Sharks went 9-3 with a one playoff win in 2021.

The Manvel Mavericks didn't do too bad themselves. In 2021, they went 10-2 with two playoff wins.

So what's kept the two schools from facing off even with just 9 miles of distance from each other? It's classifications.

Shadow Creek competes in 6A, where the Houston Chronicle ranks it No. 9 among 6A schools. Manvel belongs to 5A, where it's in the Chronicle's top three of 5A schools.

The Shadow Creek-Manvel showdown is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Rosharon's Freedom Field. Eyewitness Sports has highlights of the anticipated matchup at 10 p.m.

Here are some other Week 1 games we're keeping an eye on:

Paetow vs. Conroe : 6 p.m. at Katy Legacy Stadium. Paetow's introductory game into 6A after departing 5A with a state title. Also marks debut of new Paetow coach Lonnie Teagle and features No. 1 recruit DJ Hicks.

: 6 p.m. at Katy Legacy Stadium. Pearland vs. Clear Falls : 7 p.m. at Clear Creek ISD Veterans Memorial Stadium. Pearland coach BJ Gotte's debut after winning state at Paetow.

: 7 p.m. at Clear Creek ISD Veterans Memorial Stadium. Deer Park vs. LaPorte : 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium. "Border Battle" rivalry game.

: 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium. Katy Taylor vs. Cy Woods : 7 p.m. at Katy Rhodes Stadium. Features Cy Woods defensive tackle and Oregon-commit, Terrance Green.

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.