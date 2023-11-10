ABC13's Game of the Week is a 6A Division II matchup between the Jordan Warriors and the Hightower Hurricanes at Mercer Stadium.

ABC13 Game of the Week: First Round of playoffs highlighted by Jordan vs. Hightower

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The second season starts this weekend in high school football - playoff season.

Playoffs are the payoff for all the hard work and dedication that started for some with off-season work and carrying through the regular season. Now, we are here, and each school that qualified for the playoffs needs to win six games to be crowned state champions.

ABC13's Game of the Week is a 6A Division II matchup between Jordan (7-3) and Hightower (9-1) that could easily be a second or third-round game.

Hightower enters the playoffs with just 1-loss this season. The Canes dropped a 43-36 game to Rival Ridge Point in the second week of the district.

Since then, Hightower has won six straight. The Canes will rely on talent and experience in this game.

If weather becomes an issue, they can hand the ball off to TCU commit Jeremy Payne.

Payne can score from anywhere on the field, running or catching passes for touchdowns. Joseph Stewart Jr. is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who brings experience even though he is just a junior. Stewart has been the Hurricanes starter since his freshman year.

One other player to watch is Oklahoma University commit Zion Kearney.

Kearney is big, tough, and physical.

Hightower's defense is as talented as their offense. Braylen Kizzee, Dailon Ellis, and Devyn Phillip will apply pressure up front on Warriors QB Colin Willets.

Willets has thrown 2,856 yards and 28 TDs this season.

Highly recruited ATH Kade Phillips and Rice commit lockdown corner Ephraim Dotson will be tested by two very talented receivers in Arizona State commit Zechariah Sample and junior Andrew T Marsh.

Marsh has been offered by Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio State, to name a few. He has caught 14 touchdowns this season.

Add junior running back Chad Gasper to the mix for the Warriors, and this game sets up to be one of the best matchups in the Houston area.