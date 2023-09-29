ABC13 Game of the Week: Randle-Brenham matchup is a family affair for both teams

ABC13's Game of the Week is a family affair. Eyewitness Sports introduces you to the head football coach who's drawing from his father's legacy to put a successful program on the field.

Lions coach Brian Randle is coaching for his father's namesake school. He faces Brenham, where his parents matriculated.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13's Game of the Week for Week 6 is a family affair and more proof that we're living in a small world after all.

This past week, the ABC13 Localish team uncovered what the Richmond-Rosenberg has to offer, but little did Eyewitness Sports know that a family connection would be part of it.

You see, Randle High School is one of the youngest campuses in our area - 3 years old, to be exact. What's even younger is the Lamar Consolidated ISD school's football program, which is currently in its second year in Class 5A-2, Region III, District 10.

With any brand new program, the Randle Lions debuted last season 4-6, including 2-4 in the district, but head coach Brian Randle has the team running on all cylinders, winning four of its first five games, including three straight shut-out victories to start 2023-2024.

If you just noticed, Coach Randle is indeed coaching for Randle High School. That's because the sideline general is the son of the person that the campus is named after: longtime educator Dr. Thomas E. Randle.

And remember when we mentioned that the Game of the Week is a family affair? The Randle Lions have a district showdown Friday with Brenham High School, which was where Coach Randle's father and mother graduated.

The younger Randle told Eyewitness Sports many of his aunts and uncles are coming in roughly an hour and a half away to watch a gridiron battle with family bragging rights on the line.

When asked if this is a must-win, Coach Randle said, "Absolutely."

"It's pride. I tell the boys, 'You gotta play for pride.' But, this one means a bunch," the coach said about the matchup, which should now be a regular occurrence for years to come.

He also explained that he's using his legacy as a lesson to his players, that their last names should be elevated.

"It's tough because they name the building after my dad," Coach Randle said with a smile. "Me and my brothers, we're working really hard to elevate some things. We tell the boys that all the time. It's all about elevation, and I think that kind of helps. It helps them understand the importance of one's namesake."

So, Coach Randle and his family have something rare at play, which is no different from what one of Friday night's athletes in this game is experiencing.

It's not every year that a freshman in high school gets attention from colleges, but that's exactly what's going on with Landen Williams-Callis.

Landen just turned 15 and has played in just five high school varsity football games, but he's drawn the attention of some of the biggest and best college programs in the country.

Georgia offered him a scholarship last week, and Oregon did the same Thursday. He also holds offers from Texas A &M, TCU, and Penn State, to name a few.

Landen, Coach Randle, and Brenham are bringing one of the most interesting ABC13 Games of the Week in recent memory. Tune in throughout Friday afternoon and evening as ABC13's Joe Gleason brings you the insight from Randle vs. Brenham.