Summer Creek takes on defending champs DeSoto HS in state championship game

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Summer Creek Bulldogs (14-1) aim to bring the state title trophy back to Humble when they take on the DeSoto Eagles (14-0) on Saturday at AT &T Stadium in Arlington.

The Bulldogs and Eagles are set to play in the Class 6A Division II State Championship.

Saturday's match marks Summer Creek's first-ever state title game in the football program's history.

On the other hand, DeSoto is no stranger to the state championship atmosphere as it will be their second year in a row that they will be playing in the state title game. In fact, DeSoto comes in with an undefeated record and are the defending champions.

The Bulldogs will take on the Eagles at 7 p.m. on Saturday.