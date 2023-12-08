North Shore looking to advance to state championship for 5th time in 6 years

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- North Shore is one win away from playing for a state championship again.

In recent years, the Mustangs have been one of the most dominant programs in Texas high school football. From 2018 to the present, they have an incredible record, 89-4, and have won three state titles in four appearances.

North Shore is playing in its sixth straight 6A Division I state semifinal. The last time the Mustangs failed to advance to the state title game in that time was in 2020, when they were eliminated by Saturday's semifinal opponent Austin Westlake. That year, Westlake won the state championship, part of three titles in a row from 2019 to 2021. The Chaparrals have also been one of the best programs in the state. Since 2018, they are 86-4.

The game features North Shore (14-0) taking on Westlake (14-0) at 3 p.m. at Pflugerville's The Pfield on Saturday.

"We're on the road. They have the home-field advantage," five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez said. "Our Mustangs fans are going to come and support and be loud, so we need to be ready. They want their revenge from last year. We ended their streak so they're coming back for it."

The Mustangs are entering the game after a 34-28 win over Atascocita, where each phase of the game contributed to the win. Down 14-6 at the half, quarterback Kaleb Bailey hit speedy wide receiver Christopher Barnes to cut the Eagles lead to 14-13. Dezom Christian blocked the punt and returned it for a 20-14 North Shore lead. In the next Atascocita possession, Khamani Hudson picked off a pass that led to a short Bailey touchdown, which North Shore led 27-14.

Mustangs five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez credits the preparation the offense gives the defense for the Mustangs' success.

"They always give us a good look," Sanchez said. "We go at it on Wednesday practices. We go at it hard, physical until the whistle blows, and then we are back friends."

The North Shore offense has benefitted from those Wednesday practices. Kaleb Baily looks great after missing most of last season with an ACL injury. Bailey has weapons on offense, and he's not afraid to use them. Senior Christopher Barnes leads the receivers with 14 touchdowns. Juniors Terrence Guillory II, Cam Smith, and Deion Deblanc have also been favorite targets for Bailey.

"I love him to death," Barnes said of Bailey. "We have been through so much together, on and off the field."

So much history between both programs sets up for an instant classic. This year, both schools come in with perfect 14-0 records. North Shore has outscored opponents 644-212, while Westlake is 635-136.