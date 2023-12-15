North Shore plays for 5th state championship in 6 years against familiar opponent in Duncanville

For the fifth time in six years, the Mustangs and Panthers will compete for the Class 6A Division I State Championship on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The North Shore Mustangs find themselves in a familiar place here in mid-December.

The Mustangs are headed to Arlington to play in the Class 6A Division I State Championship at AT &T Stadium on Saturday. Not to mention, they are playing Duncanville for the state championship again.

It will be the fifth time in six years that these two teams will have played against each other.

Nonetheless, who could forget the game that kicked off this rivalry in 2018? North Shore came back to win on a Hail Mary pass from Dematrius Davis to AJ Carter, as time ran out for a 41-36 win. The following year, Davis again led North Shore past Duncanville, 31-17.

RELATED: North Shore Senior High School's 'Hail Mary' pass wins state football championship

The two teams met for a state title two years later. At the time, it was freshman quarterback Kaleb Bailey, who led the Mustangs to the top of the 6A Division I mountain with a 17-10 victory. Bailey was named offensive MVP after throwing for two touchdowns. Last year, Bailey sat out the game due to a knee injury. Duncanville beat North Shore, 28-21, after a gutsy effort by wide receiver-turned-quarterback David Amador. In the last five years, North Shore has an amazing 90-4 record, winning three state titles.

What is the key to their success? Hard work and the culture laid down by Hall of Fame head coach David Aymond, continuing to Jon Kay and now to Willie Gaston, who is in his first year directing the Mustangs program. This year, Bailey is back and helped lead North Shore to a perfect 15-0 record coming into the state final.

This state championship rivalry always provides high drama and memorable moments. This upcoming matchup is the most recent edition of what no doubt will produce not just a state champion, but memories of a lifetime.