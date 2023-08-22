Everything you need to know before voting for Houston's new mayor in November election

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As fall approaches, so does Houston's November general election.

Houstonians will elect a new mayor in addition to voting for city councilmembers and the city controller.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is term-limited after serving as mayor since 2016. So no matter who wins, Houston will elect a new mayor for the first time in eight years.

Here's everything you need to know before you go to the polls.

When is the November election?

The 2023 general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at voting sites throughout the city.

The winners of the election will begin their terms of office on Jan. 2, 2024.

Sample ballots will be available approximately 45 days before the election.

When is the deadline to register to vote?

The deadline to register to vote in the November general election is Oct. 10, 2023.

You can register to vote by visiting harrisvotes.org.

When is early voting?

Early voting will run from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at select polling locations across the city.

When is the deadline to vote by mail?

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail -- received, not postmarked -- is Oct. 27.

Mail-in ballots must be filled out and received by Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. if the carrier envelope is not postmarked. If the carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day, it must be received by 5 p.m. the next business day after the election, Nov. 8.

Has my district changed? What district am I in?

Your district for voting for your city councilmember may have changed since the last election. The city council approved new district boundaries on Oct. 12, 2022 as part of the redistricting process after the 2020 federal census.

Houstonians can visit the city's redistricting website to view maps and determine which council district they reside in.

If needed, when is the runoff election?

A date has not yet been set, but should a runoff election be necessary, it is typically held on a Saturday in December.

Who is running for mayor?

Some familiar faces in Houston and Texas politics have announced their campaign for mayor, including State Sen. John Whitmire, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and City Councilmember Robert Gallegos.

The following is the full list of candidates (listed alphabetically):

Gaylon S. Caldwell

Jack Christie

Robert Gallegos

Annie "Mama" Garcia

Gilbert Garcia

M. "Griff" Griffin

Naoufal Houjami

B. Ivy

Sheila Jackson Lee

Lee Kaplan

M. J. Khan

David C. Lowy

Julian "Bemer" Martinez

Chanel Mbala

Kathy Lee Tatum

Roy Vasquez

John Whitmire

Who is running for city council?

District A

Amy Peck

District B

Alma Banks-Brown

Tarsha Jackson

Kendra London

Koffey Smith El-Bey

Tyrone Willis

District C

Perata PB Bradley

Felix Javier Cisneros

Abbie Kamin

District D

Carolyn Evans-Shabazz

Lloyd Ford

Travis McGee

Georgia Provost

Debra A. Rose

District E

Martina Lemond Dixon

Fred Flickinger

District F

Tiffany D. Thomas

District G

Tony Buzbee

Mary Nan Huffman

Enyinna O. Isiguzo

District H

Mario Castillo

Mark McGee

Cynthia Reyes Revilla

Sonia Rivera

Michelle Stearns

District I

Rick Gonzales

Joaquin Martinez

District J

Edward Pollard

Ivan Sanchez

District K

Martha Castex-Tatum

At-Large #1

Kendall Baker

Eriq C. Glenn

Julian Ramirez

Conchita Reyes

Leah Wolfthal

At-Large #2

Danielle Keys Bess

Marina Angelica Coryat

Willie Davis

Nick Hellyar

Obioha "Obes" Nwabara

Holly Flynn Vilaseca

At-Large #3

Bernard "Bernardo" Amadi

Richard Cantu

Twila Carter

Donnell Cooper

Casey Curry

Ethan Michelle Ganz

James Joseph

Erica McCrutcheon

Richard Nguyen

At-Large #4

John Branch Jr.

Roy Morales

Andrew "Drew" Patterson

Letitia Plummer

At-Large #5

Sallie Alcorn

J. Brad Batteau

Rigo Hernandez

Who is running for city controller?

Chris Hollins

Dave Martin

Shannan Nobles

Orlando Sanchez

For more information on voting, visit harrisvotes.org.