Everything you need to know before voting for Houston's new mayor in November election

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As fall approaches, so does Houston's November general election.
Houstonians will elect a new mayor in addition to voting for city councilmembers and the city controller.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is term-limited after serving as mayor since 2016. So no matter who wins, Houston will elect a new mayor for the first time in eight years.
Here's everything you need to know before you go to the polls.
When is the November election?
The 2023 general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at voting sites throughout the city.
The winners of the election will begin their terms of office on Jan. 2, 2024.
Sample ballots will be available approximately 45 days before the election.
When is the deadline to register to vote?
The deadline to register to vote in the November general election is Oct. 10, 2023.
You can register to vote by visiting harrisvotes.org.
SEE ALSO: Crime reveals to be biggest issue in 2023 Houston mayoral race, according to new poll
When is early voting?
Early voting will run from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at select polling locations across the city.
When is the deadline to vote by mail?
The last day to apply for a ballot by mail -- received, not postmarked -- is Oct. 27.
Mail-in ballots must be filled out and received by Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. if the carrier envelope is not postmarked. If the carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day, it must be received by 5 p.m. the next business day after the election, Nov. 8.
Has my district changed? What district am I in?
Your district for voting for your city councilmember may have changed since the last election. The city council approved new district boundaries on Oct. 12, 2022 as part of the redistricting process after the 2020 federal census.
Houstonians can visit the city's redistricting website to view maps and determine which council district they reside in.
If needed, when is the runoff election?
A date has not yet been set, but should a runoff election be necessary, it is typically held on a Saturday in December.
RELATED: Houston mayor's contest is 2-person race, new poll shows
Who is running for mayor?
Some familiar faces in Houston and Texas politics have announced their campaign for mayor, including State Sen. John Whitmire, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and City Councilmember Robert Gallegos.
The following is the full list of candidates (listed alphabetically):
- Gaylon S. Caldwell
- Jack Christie
- Robert Gallegos
- Annie "Mama" Garcia
- Gilbert Garcia
- M. "Griff" Griffin
- Naoufal Houjami
- B. Ivy
- Sheila Jackson Lee
- Lee Kaplan
- M. J. Khan
- David C. Lowy
- Julian "Bemer" Martinez
- Chanel Mbala
- Kathy Lee Tatum
- Roy Vasquez
- John Whitmire
Who is running for city council?
District A
- Amy Peck
District B
- Alma Banks-Brown
- Tarsha Jackson
- Kendra London
- Koffey Smith El-Bey
- Tyrone Willis
District C
- Perata PB Bradley
- Felix Javier Cisneros
- Abbie Kamin
District D
- Carolyn Evans-Shabazz
- Lloyd Ford
- Travis McGee
- Georgia Provost
- Debra A. Rose
District E
- Martina Lemond Dixon
- Fred Flickinger
District F
- Tiffany D. Thomas
District G
- Tony Buzbee
- Mary Nan Huffman
- Enyinna O. Isiguzo
District H
- Mario Castillo
- Mark McGee
- Cynthia Reyes Revilla
- Sonia Rivera
- Michelle Stearns
District I
- Rick Gonzales
- Joaquin Martinez
District J
- Edward Pollard
- Ivan Sanchez
District K
- Martha Castex-Tatum
At-Large #1
- Kendall Baker
- Eriq C. Glenn
- Julian Ramirez
- Conchita Reyes
- Leah Wolfthal
At-Large #2
- Danielle Keys Bess
- Marina Angelica Coryat
- Willie Davis
- Nick Hellyar
- Obioha "Obes" Nwabara
- Holly Flynn Vilaseca
At-Large #3
- Bernard "Bernardo" Amadi
- Richard Cantu
- Twila Carter
- Donnell Cooper
- Casey Curry
- Ethan Michelle Ganz
- James Joseph
- Erica McCrutcheon
- Richard Nguyen
At-Large #4
- John Branch Jr.
- Roy Morales
- Andrew "Drew" Patterson
- Letitia Plummer
At-Large #5
- Sallie Alcorn
- J. Brad Batteau
- Rigo Hernandez
Who is running for city controller?
- Chris Hollins
- Dave Martin
- Shannan Nobles
- Orlando Sanchez
For more information on voting, visit harrisvotes.org.