WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Everything you need to know before voting for Houston's new mayor in November election

KTRK logo
Tuesday, August 22, 2023 6:29PM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As fall approaches, so does Houston's November general election.

Houstonians will elect a new mayor in addition to voting for city councilmembers and the city controller.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is term-limited after serving as mayor since 2016. So no matter who wins, Houston will elect a new mayor for the first time in eight years.

Here's everything you need to know before you go to the polls.

When is the November election?

The 2023 general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at voting sites throughout the city.

The winners of the election will begin their terms of office on Jan. 2, 2024.

Sample ballots will be available approximately 45 days before the election.

When is the deadline to register to vote?

The deadline to register to vote in the November general election is Oct. 10, 2023.

You can register to vote by visiting harrisvotes.org.

SEE ALSO: Crime reveals to be biggest issue in 2023 Houston mayoral race, according to new poll

When is early voting?

Early voting will run from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at select polling locations across the city.

When is the deadline to vote by mail?

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail -- received, not postmarked -- is Oct. 27.

Mail-in ballots must be filled out and received by Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. if the carrier envelope is not postmarked. If the carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day, it must be received by 5 p.m. the next business day after the election, Nov. 8.

Has my district changed? What district am I in?

Your district for voting for your city councilmember may have changed since the last election. The city council approved new district boundaries on Oct. 12, 2022 as part of the redistricting process after the 2020 federal census.

Houstonians can visit the city's redistricting website to view maps and determine which council district they reside in.

If needed, when is the runoff election?

A date has not yet been set, but should a runoff election be necessary, it is typically held on a Saturday in December.

RELATED: Houston mayor's contest is 2-person race, new poll shows

Who is running for mayor?

Some familiar faces in Houston and Texas politics have announced their campaign for mayor, including State Sen. John Whitmire, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and City Councilmember Robert Gallegos.

The following is the full list of candidates (listed alphabetically):

  • Gaylon S. Caldwell
  • Jack Christie
  • Robert Gallegos
  • Annie "Mama" Garcia
  • Gilbert Garcia
  • M. "Griff" Griffin
  • Naoufal Houjami
  • B. Ivy
  • Sheila Jackson Lee
  • Lee Kaplan
  • M. J. Khan
  • David C. Lowy
  • Julian "Bemer" Martinez
  • Chanel Mbala
  • Kathy Lee Tatum
  • Roy Vasquez
  • John Whitmire

Who is running for city council?

District A

  • Amy Peck

District B

  • Alma Banks-Brown
  • Tarsha Jackson
  • Kendra London
  • Koffey Smith El-Bey
  • Tyrone Willis

District C

  • Perata PB Bradley
  • Felix Javier Cisneros
  • Abbie Kamin

District D

  • Carolyn Evans-Shabazz
  • Lloyd Ford
  • Travis McGee
  • Georgia Provost
  • Debra A. Rose

District E

  • Martina Lemond Dixon
  • Fred Flickinger

District F

  • Tiffany D. Thomas

District G

  • Tony Buzbee
  • Mary Nan Huffman
  • Enyinna O. Isiguzo

District H

  • Mario Castillo
  • Mark McGee
  • Cynthia Reyes Revilla
  • Sonia Rivera
  • Michelle Stearns

District I

  • Rick Gonzales
  • Joaquin Martinez

District J

  • Edward Pollard
  • Ivan Sanchez

District K

  • Martha Castex-Tatum

At-Large #1

  • Kendall Baker
  • Eriq C. Glenn
  • Julian Ramirez
  • Conchita Reyes
  • Leah Wolfthal

At-Large #2

  • Danielle Keys Bess
  • Marina Angelica Coryat
  • Willie Davis
  • Nick Hellyar
  • Obioha "Obes" Nwabara
  • Holly Flynn Vilaseca

At-Large #3

  • Bernard "Bernardo" Amadi
  • Richard Cantu
  • Twila Carter
  • Donnell Cooper
  • Casey Curry
  • Ethan Michelle Ganz
  • James Joseph
  • Erica McCrutcheon
  • Richard Nguyen

At-Large #4

  • John Branch Jr.
  • Roy Morales
  • Andrew "Drew" Patterson
  • Letitia Plummer

At-Large #5

  • Sallie Alcorn
  • J. Brad Batteau
  • Rigo Hernandez

Who is running for city controller?

  • Chris Hollins
  • Dave Martin
  • Shannan Nobles
  • Orlando Sanchez

For more information on voting, visit harrisvotes.org.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW