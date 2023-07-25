Houston mayor's contest is 2-person race, new poll shows

A new poll from the Hobby School School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston reveals the race for Houston mayor comes down between Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and state Senator John Whitmire.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new poll from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston reveals the race for Houston mayor is currently a two-person contest.

According to the just-released poll numbers, 34% of likely voters would choose State Sen. John Whitmire. Thirty-two percent would vote for Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

The remaining likely voters polled between July 12 and July 20, 2023 would cast their ballots among the other 12 declared candidates, and none has more than 3% of the likely vote. The survey included 800 city of Houston likely voters and has a margin of error of +/- 3.5%.

In a mayoral runoff between Jackson Lee and Whitmire, the poll found that 51% would vote for Whitmire. Thirty-three percent would cast a ballot for Jackson Lee.

Thirteen percent remain undecided between the two frontrunners. Three percent say they would not vote in a runoff between the two, should that happen.

