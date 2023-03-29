A recent poll reveals that 29% of voters said crime was the most important issue they want candidates to address. A quarter of those surveyed was personally impacted by crime. That's one in four possible voters.

Crime reveals to be biggest issue in 2023 Houston mayoral race, according to new poll

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Of the 11 candidates who have announced their intention to run for the Houston mayor's race, there is a broad spectrum of choices.

Those choices include former metro chair Gilbert Garcia, city councilmember Robert Gallegos, former councilmember Amanda Edwards, former Harris County clerk Chris Hollins, the longest-serving member of the Texas Senate John Whitmire, and now, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

But all of them may have to attack the single issue on voters' minds if they want to win.

RELATED: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee joins crowded field running in Houston mayoral race

"We know that crime is a problem," Texas Southern University political science professor and founding director of the Executive Master of Public Administration program, Michael Adams, said.

"It's something, regardless of party affiliation, if you live in the city, there are no safe zones whether you live in a gated community or live in one of the wards," he continued.

That's right, it's crime. It was the top issue in the Harris County judge's race in 2022 and may define this one.

A recent poll by Ragnar Research reveals that 29% of voters said crime was the most important issue they want candidates to address. More than roads, infrastructure, or housing.

Chris Perkins with Ragnar Research said they found that a quarter of those surveyed was personally impacted by crime. That's one in four possible voters.

SEE ALSO: Experts break down how Houston's mayoral job comes with unique amount of power

"I think a lot of it will be which candidate can position themselves as the best that's going to help solve the crime issues in Houston," Perkins said. "There is a long time between now and November when voters will cast their ballot, and right now there is a clear plurality that is undecided."

The campaign has shifted this week with Jackson Lee's entry.

Ragnar polling shows a dead heat between Jackson Lee and Whitmire. But some 46% of voters are still undecided. How they make up their mind may be how the 11 candidates position themselves as it relates to fighting crime.

For updates on this story, follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.