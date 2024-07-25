Houston to honor late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee with week of remembrance services

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston will celebrate late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee with a series of remembrance events next week.
The longtime Houston lawmaker died at 74 years old after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
The commemorations will begin on Monday, July 29, with a lying-in-state in Houston's city hall rotunda from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Then, on Tuesday, there will be a viewing and remembrance at God's Grace Community Church on Montgomery Road from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
On Wednesday, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church will hold a viewing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., immediately followed by a community and farewell appreciation service from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lastly, on Thursday, Fallbrook Church will host a celebration of life service at 11 a.m.
Services and tributes will be live-streamed.
The Lee Family said they're grateful for the thoughtful expressions of love, appreciation, and support as they celebrate the life of their beloved Jackson Lee.
Detailed schedule:
