Houston to honor late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee with week of remembrance services

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston will celebrate late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee with a series of remembrance events next week.

The longtime Houston lawmaker died at 74 years old after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The commemorations will begin on Monday, July 29, with a lying-in-state in Houston's city hall rotunda from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Then, on Tuesday, there will be a viewing and remembrance at God's Grace Community Church on Montgomery Road from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Wednesday, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church will hold a viewing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., immediately followed by a community and farewell appreciation service from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lastly, on Thursday, Fallbrook Church will host a celebration of life service at 11 a.m.

Services and tributes will be live-streamed.

The Lee Family said they're grateful for the thoughtful expressions of love, appreciation, and support as they celebrate the life of their beloved Jackson Lee.

Detailed schedule:

Monday, July 29, 2024 - 9:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m. "Lie-In-State" at Houston City Hall Rotunda, Ground Floor 901 Bagby Street, Houston TX 7700

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - 4:00-8:00 p.m. "Viewing & Remembrance" at God's Grace Community Church 9944 W. Montgomery Road, Houston, TX 77088

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - 11 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. "Viewing" and 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. "Community Farewell & Appreciation Service" at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Avenue, Houston, TX 77004

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024 - 11:00 a.m. "Remembering Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee" at Fallbrook Church, 12512 Walters Road, Houston, TX 77014

