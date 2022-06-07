speeding

Speed is a factor in a third of deadly car crashes in Texas, TxDOT says

The Texas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to slow down after new data showed an increase in speed-related crashes on Texas roadways.

According to TxDOT, speed is a factor in one out of every three traffic deaths in the state.

In 2021, 34% of deaths on Texas roadways involved speed, TxDOT said. It's a level the state hasn't seen since 1981.

There were 163,756 traffic crashes across the state in 2021, resulting in 6,493 serious injuries and 1,532 fatalities, according to TxDOT.

To encourage safer driving, TxDOT is partnering with law enforcement to launch Operation Slowdown from June 7 through June 21.

In addition to writing citations, law enforcement officers will spend extra time driving on roads, reminding motorists what a safe speed looks like.

TxDOT had the following safety tips for drivers to manage their speed:
  • Match your speed to road conditions if there's bad weather or if you're driving through a work zone.
  • Slow down and allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy.
  • Watch for signs alerting you of reduced speed limits ahead.


Drivers can expect to see the campaign advertised on TV, radio, billboards, gas pumps and social media.
