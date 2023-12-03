Minor charged after alleged high-speed police chase that ended in 2 crashes and death, HSCO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A minor has been charged after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase Saturday that ended in two crashes and a passenger death, deputies say.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, it was just after midnight when a boy was speeding northbound on 12500 Kuykendahl Road in a Chevrolet Malibu with three minors in the vehicle with him.

Houston Police Department officers said they noticed the speeding car and began to follow it. The officers tried to pull the driver over at 300 Rankin Road after reportedly seeing him run a red light.

Then, police reported that the driver turned his vehicle's lights off and sped away.

In the pursuit, officers said the boy ran several red lights and drove at high speeds of 80 to 85 miles per hour.

Police said the boy turned northbound onto Veterans Memorial Drive, and in an attempt to pass a Toyota Camry, he crashed.

This collision caused the boy's car to spin 180 degrees and hit a Ford F150 on the other side of the intersection, officers said.

Deputies reported the second crash caused major damage to the rear of the Malibu.

HPD officers said they removed the boy from the driver's seat, and he was later transported to a hospital for injuries.

Two other passengers were transported to a hospital for injuries, but one passenger in the back right seat had no signs of life, officials said.

According to deputies, the boy was transported to the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center and was charged with murder and fleeing from police.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.