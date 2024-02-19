Driver killed after striking 2 vehicles and losing control on I-45 in N. Harris Co., deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving three cars at Remington Valley in north Harris County on Saturday night.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Officers, a Nissan Altima with an unidentified driver was speeding in the fourth lane on the I-45 northbound service road directly behind a woman in a Chevrolet Equinox.

At the same time, officials said a man in a Dodge Ram was traveling in the first lane.

Deputies said the Nissan driver changed lanes when it wasn't safe and struck the Chevrolet. Then, the driver went over to the first lane and hit the Dodge on its right side.

Authorities said the Nissan lost control and wound up in the grassy area, where it struck a tree and caught fire.

Harris County Medics pronounced the driver dead at 10:59 p.m.

The man and woman driving the vehicles that were struck were reportedly uninjured and remained on scene to help authorities with their investigation.

Deputies said no video was recovered during the initial part of the investigation.