Katy neighbors raise concerns about lack of sidewalks after car hits babysitter and 2 kids

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Neighbors are calling attention to the lack of sidewalks in their Bridgewater Meadow subdivision in Katy after a babysitter and two kids were hit by a car over the weekend.

They pointed out that cars often speed down Bridgebluff Lane, and there are also no speed bumps or speed limit signs to mitigate risks to pedestrians.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a Toyota Camry allegedly hit a 53-year-old woman as she was crossing the street near Bridgebluff and Imperial Landing at about 8:15 p.m. on Saturday. She was pulling a cart with two children she was babysitting.

Deputies said the driver stopped immediately and rendered aid to the victims. They did not find her to be intoxicated.

HCSO is still working to determine if the driver, 42-year-old Shakirat Balogun, will be charged for a criminal offense or issued a traffic citation.

Investigators said the babysitter, identified as Shiyang Wang, sustained injuries to her hip. The kids, ages 3 and 2 years old, suffered from significant lacerations when the cart was destroyed by the car. All three victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

Although it's still being determined exactly what caused the crash, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez pointed out how dangerous the commonly used roadway can be.

"I've said this for a long time that the infrastructure is always a critical piece. We often talk about enforcement. But look, police can't handle and solve everything. Some of these neighborhoods, unfortunately, do not have sidewalks. Instead, folks are on the street and it just really puts them in harm's way," Gonzalez said.

ABC13 asked the Harris County Engineering Department why some neighborhoods have sidewalks and others don't.

"Subdivisions have sidewalks at the discretion of the home builder. Typically, if wheelchair ramps are constructed at corner lots, the developer or home builder will continue sidewalk extensions as homes are built. Developers usually build sidewalks as an amenity," a spokesperson wrote in a statement.

Residents told ABC13 they've raised this issue to their homeowner's association for years without a solution. Requests for comment made to the subdivision's HOA, Signature Association Management, were not returned as of Monday evening.

"If they put a sidewalk on just one side, this accident wouldn't have happened. Me and my neighbors discussed the fact that, sooner or later, someone's going to get hit and hit bad. Everybody's going to be concerned for a while," Gerry Gant said.

"There's a middle school behind this neighborhood. Kids from that middle school have to walk because there's no buses. There's a risk when kids get out and there are people driving in," Abraham Vazquez said.

Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones' Office said it has asked the engineering department to initiate a traffic study to determine what is needed to improve pedestrian safety in the area. Furthermore, a spokesperson said they are investing $20 million to build about 50 miles of new sidewalks for its Sidewalks 4 Precinct 4 Initiative.

"Using data-driven analysis and community feedback, we've identified the first phase of these short-term projects throughout unincorporated Harris County," Harris County Pct. 4 press secretary Syan Rhodes wrote. "We encourage our constituents to collaborate with us as we work together to achieve Vision Zero, Harris County's commitment to end traffic-related fatalities and severe injuries by 2030."

Residents can submit a request for a traffic study in their neighborhood at the Harris County Precinct 4 Community Assistance Department's webpage. Constituents can also call the Community Assistance Department at (832) 927-4444 or email service@hcp4.net

