Texas City boil water notice has been rescinded

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas City residents are no longer advised to boil their water before using it for common household activities.

On Thursday, a boil water order was issued after E. coli bacteria was detected in the town's water supply. By mid-morning Friday, the Texas City Emergency Management Office notified residents that the order was rescinded and it is safe to resume normal activities.

In the initial order on Thursday, Texas City did not say how the water became contaminated, though it stated this commonly happens when increased run-off, including after heavy rains, enters a drinking water source.

It also can happen due to a pipe break or a failure in the water treatment process.

"Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water," the city wrote in its advisory. "Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water."

The city warned the bacteria can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems, the city added.

As of the latest census, close to 52,000 people live in Texas City.

