2 dead in possible murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, HPD says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide detectives are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide outside a children's hospital in west Houston.

At about 2 p.m. Sunday, HPD officers responded to a shooting call near the Texas Children's Hospital West Campus at 18200 Katy Freeway.

HPD later tweeted they believe it appears to be a murder-suicide.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or if any others were hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

