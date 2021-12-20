fatal crash

Texas A&M track & field athlete killed in crash while heading home to The Woodlands

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas A&M cross country and track & field runner died in a crash Saturday morning while heading home to The Woodlands for Christmas break, the university confirmed.

Chance Gibson was a freshman at A&M and had just finished his first semester of college when the crash happened.


He attended The Woodlands High School where he ran cross country and competed in track & field events.

During his first semester at A&M, Gibson competed in the Aggie Opener 5K and the Texas A&M Invitational 8K, the university said in a statement.

"Words cannot express the loss of Chance," A&M track & field head coach Pat Henry said in a statement. "Chance was a great young person with a bright future. He will be missed by everyone that came in contact with him."

"This is a tragic moment for the Gibson family, Texas A&M and for our cross country and track & field programs," A&M director of athletics Ross Bjork said.

The Gibson family has not yet released any funeral information.

No other details about the fatal crash were released.
