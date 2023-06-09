'Justice was finally served': Man sentenced for killing HPD Chief Finner's nephew in 2018

Charles Breed III has been sentenced to 50 years for the murder of Terrance Finner, the nephew of the Houston police chief.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than five years after Houston Police Chief Troy Finner's nephew was killed, a California man has been sentenced for his murder.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that Charles Breed III, 30, was found guilty of murder and is set to spend 50 years behind bars for the 2018 killing.

On Jan. 11, 2018, 26-year-old Terrance Leigh Finner was allegedly gunned down by Breed, who officials say was his friend from San Francisco that would visit Houston regularly.

Just moments before the shooting, Terrance and Breed were at a bar off Richmond Avenue. Officials said the two left together and headed toward Houston's Third Ward, where Breed often stayed at a friend's house.

Surveillance video from that night shows Terrance stopping the car in a dark area of Paige Street near Southmore.

When both exited the car, police say Breed pulled out a gun, and Terrance squared up to defend himself.

Breed allegedly fired his gun five times, hitting Terrance four times.

Officials said Breed proceeded to take the victim's chains and satchel before rummaging through his pockets for his wallet.

Houston police later arrested Breed following an investigation. He was convicted of murder by a jury on Friday, the fifth day of trial.

Breed was facing life in prison but took a plea deal and received the 50-year sentence.

After his sentencing, the DA's office said Terrance's sister gave a victim impact statement about losing her brother.

"Justice was finally served," she said in court.

In 2021, Chief Finner talked about Terrance's death and how it has impacted his family.

"My family has been on that front row in the church at a funeral twice, so I understand what they go through, and I want to do everything in my power to make sure we prevent those kind of incidents," the chief told ABC13 in an interview two years ago.

"I know I was a good uncle to him, but when you become a certain age, everybody has their own choices, and I talk to the kids in the neighborhoods and kids everywhere. If you are at the wrong location at the wrong time with the wrong people, you can end up with your life gone, remove any one of those (and) you might survive," he continued.

According to the DA's office, Terrance ran after-hours clubs and was training as a boxer.