New HPD chief says he's always thinking about what he can do better

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10446004" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

It's official. Houston City Council approved Troy Finner's promotion to police chief on Wednesday. He was promoted from executive assistant chief where he oversaw field operations. In the video above, ABC13's Ted Oberg spoke with him one-on-one about his goals and his plan to bring down violent crime.