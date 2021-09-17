Houston boxing icon 'Termite' Watkins announces movie deal

Maurice "Termite" Watkins' life reads like a Hollywood script. Now, his story is coming to the silver screen.
Thursday, the boxing hall of famer announced at his gym in northeast Houston that Sylvester Stallone's production company, Balboa Productions, is making a feature film focused on Termite.
"The journey has been fantastic," Watkins told ABC13 Thursday. "It's been tough. It's been hard, but it's been a great journey. Now, by the grace of God, the journey is paying off."
Termite fought for world championships, battled addiction, beat COVID-19 and even trained Iraqi boxers for the Olympics.
RELATED: Termite Watkins: Redemption in the Ring
In July, ABC13 featured Termite's fascinating journey and redemption in the ring.
At Watkins' gym Thursday, ABC13 showed the boxer video from the ABC13 Vault that captured Termite training and boxing back in 1982.
"That's when I was in the gym training for the world championships fight. Wow. All of y'all come here just for a second," Watkins said, motioning to his family. "I have to show my daughter. This is bringing back memories."
SEE ALSO: Boxer Maurice 'Termite' Watkins reflects on surviving COVID-19
Follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.