DeSoto's Errol Spence Jr. leaps to 154 lbs. to challenge champion Sebastian Fundora

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- DeSoto's former welterweight champion, Errol Spence Jr., is slated for his boxing ring return in the fall season this year.

Sources told ESPN's Mike Coppinger that Spence Jr. has agreed to fight WBC and WBO super welterweight titlist Sebastian Fundora sometime in October.

After Fundora captured the unified 154-pound titles against Tim Tszyu in a split-decision win back on March 30, Spence decided to come in the ring and call out the newly-crowned champion.

"It's time to get it on," Spence said during Fundora's post-fight interview after defeating Tszyu.

As for the tale of the tape, Spence's professional record in the sport comprises 28 victories (22 via knockout) with only one loss. Meanwhile, Fundora has 21 wins (13 by way of stoppage), one loss, and one draw. Spence stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall in comparison to Fundora, who is 6 feet 6 inches. In terms of the age gap, Spence is seven years older than Fundora. Both combatants are southpaws, too.

The bout's venue is being eyed at AT &T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, with Fundora's WBC title on the line. Furthermore, Spence Jr. is no stranger to the Arlington site after headlining three pay-per-view fights vs. Mikey Garcia, Danny Garcia, and Yordenis Ugas.

The ex-147-pound WBC, IBF, and WBA beltholder is coming off a loss after his superfight with longtime rival and three-weight world champion, Terence Crawford, back on July 29, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Spence's resume also includes repping the red, white, and blue in the 2012 Olympics.

With an opportunity to become a two-division champion, the 34-year-old looks to bounce back and position himself in the pound-for-pound rankings.

